Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of Output Factory Server 2.0.10, a major upgrade to company’s output automation software for Adobe InDesign (http://www.zevrix.com/OutputFactoryServer.php). Output Factory Server automates InDesign production workflow by processing files from watched hot folders, and can serve unlimited users on a network. The software offloads printing and exporting from InDesign to a central system leaving operator workstations free from the output process.

The new version improves the integration of custom scripts when running actions, or sequences of workflows, that allow to output InDesign files to different formats from a single hot folder. In previous versions, an action could invoke AppleScript and JavaScript scripts assigned to workflows linked to a wrong hot folder. The new update also addresses an issue in which certain PDF security settings related to allowed document changes weren’t applied as expected.

“Output Factory Server is an extremely useful utility for a busy production facility or advertising agency”, writes David Creamer in Layers magazine. “It can save lots of time – which equates to money.”

Under the Output Factory Server workflow, production artists, prepress operators and designers simply copy InDesign jobs to hot folders that reside on a network. Users can create hot folders for different output targets such as hi-res PDF, large format printing, Flash files and so on. The software offers the following key features:

-Print and export InDesign files automatically from hot folders

-Supports print, PDF, PostScript, TIFF, EPUB and other formats

-Export as single pages

-Automatic email notifications

-Layer versioning

-Run custom scripts

-Variable output file names

-Automatic preflighting

Pricing and Availability:

Output Factory Server can be purchased from Zevrix web site for US$699.95, as well as from authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The upgrade to version 2 is $350 for the licensed users of Output Factory Server 1.x and BatchOutput Server. Output Factory Server requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2018.