Cloud based subscription has enabled many enterprises to leverage the different tools used in Container as a Service (CaaS) technology, which empower smaller enterprises to create, store, deploy and manage their distributed applications. Container as a Service (CaaS) is an IT Ops managed and secured application environment which delivers container-based virtualization for faster application delivery in enterprises. Container as a Service (CaaS) will deliver complete OS structure to customers for deploying and managing containers, clusters and applications. Container as a Service model is designed for both IT departments and developers to manage and run the containerized applications. In IT department, Container as a Service provides a complete solution for container deployment service with security and governance control for IT management.

Container as a Service (CaaS) Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major drivers for Container as a Service (CaaS) market is the increasing usage of micro services, the rise of DevOps, and containerization has changed enterprises applications. Enterprises has started implementing hybrid cloud with infrastructure for virtual resources they use advanced container platform.

In contrast to this, due to the tool required to monitor and manage containers is lacking in many enterprises and portability issues between servers is restraining the growth of the Container as a Service (CaaS) market.

Container as a Service (CaaS) Market: key players

Some of the key players for Container as a Sevice (CaaS) markets are Microsoft, Cisco System, Google, VMware Inc., IBM, Amazon Web Service (AWS), HPE, Docker Inc., CoreOS, Mesosphere, Joyent, Giant Swarm, DH2i, ContainerShip, Kyup, and SaltStack.

Container as a Service (CaaS) Market: Regional Overview

North America region is expected to dominate the global container as a service (CaaS) market, due to increasing demand for managed datacenter, virtual private cloud services and enhanced accessibility of Container as a Service (CaaS) technology.

In Asia Pacific, China based enterprises will have a private commercial container based platform which will be offered by Docker Inc., and will bring infrastructure services, distributed storage management and enterprise network docking.