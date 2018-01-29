According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the Prepreg market looks attractive with opportunities in the commercial aerospace, military/defense, general aviation, space/satellite, sporting goods, marine, wind energy, automotive, and civil engineering industries. The global prepreg market is expected to reach an estimated $5.9 billion by 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers for market growth are growing demand for advanced high performance and lightweight composite materials and increasing performance requirements in the end use industries.

In this market, commercial aerospace, general aviation, military/defense, space/satellite, sporting goods, marine, wind energy, automotive, and civil engineering are the major end use industries. Lucintel forecasts that the commercial aerospace is expected to remain the largest segment by value and wind energy by volume. Commercial aerospace is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by the growth in the development and production of advanced aircraft models and increasing use of lightweight high-performance composites in new aircraft programs, such as Boeing 787, Airbus A350.

By resin type, thermoset prepreg is expected to remain the largest segment due to its demand in wind turbine blades and aerospace components.

By fiber type, carbon fiber reinforced prepreg is expected to remain the largest segment by value and glass fiber reinforced prepreg by volume over the forecast period. By resin type, epoxy based prepreg is expected to remain the largest segment by both value and volume. The growing use of high performance composite materials in the end use industries is likely to drive the consumption of epoxy based prepreg over the forecast period. By manufacturing technology, hot melt is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

North America is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume. Rest of the World is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in the demand for aerospace and wind energy industries.

Some of the major companies in the global prepreg market are Hexcel, Cytec Solvay Group, Toray, TenCate, Gurit, Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation and are among the major suppliers of prepreg material.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global prepreg market by end use industry, weave type, manufacturing technology, type of prepreg, reinforcement, resin, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Prepreg Market 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global prepreg market by end use industry, weave type, manufacturing technology, type of prepreg, reinforcement, resin, and region as follows:

By End Use Industry [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• Commercial Aerospace

• Military/Defense

• General Aviation

• Space/Satellite

• Sporting Goods

• Marine

• Wind Energy

• Automotive

• Civil Engineering

• Others

By Type of Prepreg [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• Thermoset Prepreg

• Thermoplastic Prepreg

By Resin [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• Epoxy

• BMI

• Phenolic

• Cynate Ester

• Thermoplastics

By Fiber [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• Carbon fiber

• Glass fiber

• Aramid fiber

By Weave Type [Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• UD prepreg

• Fabric prepreg

By Manufacturing Technology [Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• Solvent dip

• Hot melt

By Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

