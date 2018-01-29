An individual who is wishing and is eligible to be the Member and who has applied for Membership of the Society in the prescribed form, may legally called as a Member of the society by the Committee on fulfilling the following terms and conditions :-

1. Applicant has fully tendered the value of at least ten shares of the Society, along with his Application for Membership.

2. Applicant has paid the Entrance Fee of Rs. 100/-, along with the Application for Membership.

3. Applicant has submitted the application as prescribed, of the particulars in regard to any house or flat owned by him or any of the Members of his family, anywhere in the area of operation of the Society.

4. Applicant has submitted undertaking in the prescribed form to the effect that he shall use the flat / unit for the purpose for which it was purchased by him.

5. Applicant has furnished an undertaking in the prescribed form, if he / she has no independent source of income.

6. Applicant has submitted, along with the application for Membership of the Society, a certified copy of the agreement, duly stamped and registered entered into by him / her/ them with the Promoter Builder or Transferor under Section 4 of the Maharashtra Ownership of Flats Act.

Read More: https://www.upayogee.com/blog.html