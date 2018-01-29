Global Medical Tapes Market: Overview

Medical tapes, also known as surgical tapes, are available in several types for securing the bandages and dressings on wounds. Medical tapes are also used for preventing sports injuries and for securing IV drips used for the treatment of healthcare conditions.

The global medical tapes market can be segmented by product type, distribution channel, application, and region.

The report analysis demonstrates the current market dynamics and trends and how they are expected to influence the growth of the global medical tapes market in the future. The report heavily relies on primary and secondary research to ascertain parameters such as market size, top products, top industry players, industry associations etc.

The introductory part of the report outlines terms and terminologies, and classifications that are relevant to the medical tapes industry. This is followed by a detailed overview of factors influencing the growth of the medical tapes market along with details of trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The report concludes with a competitive landscape of the global medical tapes market to provide the audience with a dashboard view of key players operating in this market.

Request Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=19886

Global Medical Tapes Market: Trends and Opportunities

The rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), concerns about patient safety among healthcare providers, the launch of newer products from manufacturers, and introduction of single-patient use products are primarily driving the global market for medical tapes. In addition, increasing awareness about the use of medical tapes among physicians and patients for treatment efficacy, and the increasing incidence of burns, wounds, and injuries are bolstering the market’s growth. The focus of product manufacturers to introduce differential products for enhanced safety and wider applications in a bid to increase their market share is also favoring the growth of the global medical tapes market.

The silk cloth product segment is expected to expand at an accelerated pace and is expected to emerge as the largest segment in the overall market during the forecast period. The wide application base of silk cloth medical tapes for a range of medical conditions and their easy availability is contributing to the growing popularity of this product segment. The silicone tapes product segment is anticipated to be most preferred over other product types among both physicians and patients globally during the forecast period.

Wounds and injuries application segment is expected to account for the highest revenue as previously displayed in the recent past. The hospital distribution channel segment is expected to account for a significant revenue contribution to the global market on account of the increased number of hospital admissions.

Global Medical Tapes Market: Regional Outlook

The global medical tapes market can be broadly classified into the regional segments of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the overall market holding the maximum share in the near future. North America and Asia Pacific are expected to collectively account for a significant revenue of the market during the forecast period.

Request Pre Book @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=19886<ype=S

Global Medical Tapes Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the companies having a significant presence in the global medical tapes market are 3M, Paul Hartmann AG, Andover Healthcare Inc., Medtronic Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Scapa Group PLC, and Ad Tape & Label. These players are focused on strengthening their market presence globally by entering new markets and by introducing novel and cost-effective products. This, in turn, is expected to translate into business growth for leading players in the global medical tapes market.

Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/medical-tapes-market.html