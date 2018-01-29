Under the background of the rapid development of block chain technology and digital money market, the Lioncoin(LNC)-the 6th generation cryptocurrency,will be offered initially around the world on February 2018.

The Lioncoin is a decentralized, peer-to-peer, and open-source system that allows people to store and invest their wealth, and a digital currency without third-party control in which is well worth investing. The Lioncoin can be traded online, and you can cash it on the exchange or convert it into other digital currencies.

Lioncoin was developed by Alpha Blockchain Labs after three-year research and development. Lioncoin is based on the most advanced and popular hybrid block chain technology, takes the optimized Scrypt algorithm as the core, and adopts the innovative “POW+TPOS+POSL” consensus mechanism. Hence, a groundbreaking LNCAI smart contract system was built and the dual digital encryption licenses of FCA and FINRA were obtained.

Lioncoin Specification

Coin Full Name: Lion Coin;

Coin Abbreviation: LNC;

Coin Algorithm: Scrypt+SHA256;

Maximum Coin Supply: 99 Million;

Maximum ICO Supply: 9 Million;

Proof Mode: POW+TPOS+POSL;

Block Spacing: 12 seconds;

Research Team: Alpha Blockchain Labs.

Initial Coin Offering

The ICO will run for approximately 15 days beginning February 1, 2018 at 10:00:00 GMT and ending on February 15, 2018 at 18:00:00 GMT.

This pre-sale will be hosted by the Alpha Blockchain Labs itself.

A maximum of 9 million LNC will be sold in the ICO, representing approximately 9.1 % of total LNC (99 million LNC).

Now, it’s finally coming. the global ICO of LNC is coming finally.

Please look forward to it.

Media contact

Company Name: Alpha Blockchain Labs

Contact Person: Justin Gardner

Tele: +1-320-402-2880

E-mail: ilioncoin@gmail.com

Website: http://www.lnc.io