With the rapid development of Internet and science and technology, currency, which functions as value and circulation means of money, is gradually transforming.In the midst of modern life, paper money is slipping out of the market, and the aura of its mainstream media is fading.Now the commodity exchange on the market is just symbolized as the fluctuation of number in the mobile phone. With Alipay and WeChat, people can directly excahnge items online.Of course, it’s just electronic money.What I want to say today is another high-end product amid the development of Internet technology-digital currency.

Unlike electronic currencies, “digital money” is valuable, and its value will rise steadily over a certain range of fluctuation with the passage of time and the market’s popularity. More importantly, it has unique predominance as compared with the traditional currency, such as decentralization, transparency, tamper-proof, which secure digital currency.With these strong suits, current digital money has both strong vitalityand a large number of loyal users, with it grow together.The broad prospect of digital money is foreseeable.

At the moment, the digital currency that is familiar to the public may be confined to Bitcoin, Ethernet Square, and Wright Coin.However, the market for digital money has been expanding, and new digital money has been emerging. These new currencies have improved the technology on which existing currencies rely and integrated the advantages of the major currencies,so they have substantial. investment potential.What I will introduce today is the latest generation of digital money-Lion chain.

The Lioncoin(LNC) is not only a digital currency, an open platform, but also an industry standard. It can pay, accept and store any currency including fiat money such as the United States dollar, rouble, euro, RMB, virtual currency such as Bitcoin, Wright coin and indirect currencies such as gold, silver, and valuable financial derivatives.

Compared with other digital currencies that already exist in the market, why is it worth investing in this emerging currency, born in June 2017?

First of all, Alpha Blockchain Labs, the professional team, guarantees its strong technical foundation. Alpha Blockchain Labs is made up of the core members of R&D teams including Litecoin, Ethereum and Rivabel, as well as professors and experts from several universities. The technical strength of the team is well recognized by the industry.In 2017, LNC received the dual digital encryption license for FCA and FINRA. After more than half a year of initial mining and certification, LNC will be officially launched in February 2018 for the global market.

Such team must provide stellar technology. LNC employes the state-of-the-art hybrid blockchain technology, which pioneered the LNCAI smart contract system with an innovative “Pow + Pos” certification based on an optimized Scrypt algorithm. LNCAI is a protocol and recycle system based on P2P protocol + smart contract, which materializes the registration, confirmation, conversion, exchange, betting, circulation and other more complicated interactions on various digital assets.

In addition, LNC employes five layers, namely, application layer, contract layer, logic layer, data layer and security layer.The application layer provides the user with multiteminal-friendly application interface, which is convenient for the user to manage the assets.The contract layer adopts the joint venture contract and the joint control contract to issue and manage the assets. As the core of the algorithm, logical layer make logical judgments on user actions and determinie relevant behavioral instructions. The data layer uses the distributed account book + distributed computing technology to record the details of the distribution, consumption and exchange of assets, making the digital currency more transparent , compatible, more traceable and error-free.The security layer uses the military-level security defense algorithm to protect the digital assets of users.

LNC players generate blocks by contributing themselves or by promoting others’ participation in contributing to the community’s computational support. For each block generated,the original block will be rewarded with newly-produced LNC, while players play a role in maintaining and increasing their wealth through fair OTC transactions. At the same time, players can offline and online consumption in the global free trade platform and joined businesses independently developed by LNC, realizing the actual use of LNC scene.

In the future, LNC will permeate into commercial applications and living payment. Connecting all kinds of merchants, such as basic necessities of food and clothing, food and drink, LNC is determined to build the global commodity free trade platform. In so doing, players with LNC can comsume anywhere in the world and LNC will generate value in circulation.

