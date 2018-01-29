Lateral lumbar interbody fusion (LLIF) is a minimally invasive technique and is in demand for surgical spinal fusion procedure. LLIF is an effective and safe surgical procedure that makes post-operative recovery quicker and less painful. The incision is made from the side through psoas muscle that allows surgeons to access more surface area with less damage to the tissue and reduced blood loss. Lateral lumbar interbody fusion is a surgical procedure used to treat specific types of disorders of lumbar spine, such as degenerative disc disease, low grade spondylolisthesis, degenerative scoliosis (asymmetric disc degeneration) and deformity, and some recurrent lumbar herniated disc and lumbar stenosis. Developments in magnification and illumination associated with surgical instrumentation have led to increased applicability of minimally invasive technique for spinal fusion. High device cost and various procedure levels are likely to boost the growth of the market.

The minimally invasive lateral lumbar interbody fusion has certain advantages such as enhanced spine alignment and easier spine access in several cases such as degenerative diseases and correction in sagittal and coronal deformities. Large number of surgeons prefer this procedure, as it results in less blood loss and lower damage to the tissues around the surgical area. Reduced time for operation and length of hospital stay, greater fusion, and lesser infection rates are the other advantages of this procedure. Increased incidence of degenerative diseases and rising prevalence of lower back pain in the population above 45 years drive the global lateral lumbar interbody fusion market. Higher visualization resulting in easy and precise operation with less tissue sparing practice are other factors that propel the global lateral lumbar interbody fusion market. However, high cost of operation and risks associated with lateral lumbar interbody fusion such as psoas muscles or neural network injury and bone graft fusion complication restrain the market.

The global lateral lumbar interbody fusion market has been segmented based on product type, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market has been classified into instruments or systems, implants, and supporting devices. The instruments or systems are based on extreme lateral lumbar interbody fusion or direct lateral lumbar interbody fusion (XLLIF/ DLLIF). Based on end-user, the global lateral lumbar interbody fusion market has been segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers (ASC).

Superior technological advancements present significant opportunity in the global lateral lumbar interbody fusion market. Major market players are coming up with cutting edge technology. Amedica Corporation has introduced silicon nitride implants instead of PEEK and titanium that have superior osteointegration and artifact-free imaging. Several system and implant manufacturing companies for lateral lumbar interbody fusion procedure are offering pre-operative and post-operative care for patients, thereby extending their business as health solution providers. Furthermore, complications associated with traditional open surgery techniques of midline spinal fusion have led to increase in preference for interbody fusion technique, which in turn augments the global lateral lumbar interbody fusion market. Increasing focus on discovery of new techniques in instruments, advanced research in generating durable implants with lower likelihood of rejection, and invention of effective means for supporting devices are expected to steer the growth of the global lateral lumbar interbody fusion market.

In terms of region, the global lateral lumbar interbody fusion market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global lateral lumbar interbody fusion market owing to factors such as new and technologically advanced products being introduced in the market, significant investments in research and development of advanced products, and increasing demand from patients for better health care facilities.

Key players in the global lateral lumbar interbody fusion market are DePuy Synthes, NuVasive, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, Paradigm Spine, and Alphatec Spine.

