Lacrimal cannulae is an ophthalmic instrument used for irrigation and probing of the lacrimal duct. Irrigation and probing is a procedure used to evaluate the structure and functional status of the lacrimal drainage system. In case of trauma, it is helpful to look for the presence of canalicular injury. It is also used for overflow tearing known as epiphora due to either overproduction of tears or inadequacy of lacrimal drainage system. Lacrimal Cannulae used in Lacerations of the canalicular system. The canaliculi are several small ducts in the eye through which tear drains. The probing and irrigation is performed whenever the analysis of the lacrimal drainage system is indicated.

The lacrimal irrigation and dilation are generally performed in hospital. However, with practice and care, the procedure can be carried out by an optometrist or general physician. Several dilators and cannulas are available for lacrimal dilation and irrigation, for example stainless double-ended type. Lacrimal dilation may be used prior to syringing and inserting punctum plugs. It also provides relief for short time from stenosis of the punctum. Lacrimal syringing and irrigation of lacrimal system dislodges intra-canalicular punctum plugs. The canaliculus and punctum may require dilation prior to the procedure. Lacrimal cannula is attached to a disposable syringe filled with saline and plunger removed. The cannula is inserted into the vertical canaliculus and the plunger is pressed down to irrigate the lacrimal duct. In addition, the procedure is efficacious for treating congenital nasolacrimal duct obstruction. The ease of process and effective results along with low cost of the product is anticipated to drive the global lacrimal cannulae market.

The lacrimal cannulae market has been segmented based on product, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market has been categorized into curved lacrimal cannula, straight lacrimal cannula, and others (pediatric lacrimal flush cannula, etc.). Based on end-user, the market has been classified into hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, and ambulatory centers. Typically, procedures such as lacrimal syringing are performed in hospitals. Hence, the hospitals segment accounts for the largest share of the market. General practitioners also use cannulas with a little practice and care.

In terms of region, the lacrimal cannulae market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are likely to dominate the lacrimal cannulae market. Factors driving the growth of the lacrimal cannulae market in North America are increasing prevalence of eye diseases among the geriatric and diabetic population. Additionally, technological developments in the field of ophthalmic surgical devices and increasing awareness among the population about surgical treatments of various retinal diseases are boosting the growth of the lacrimal cannulae market in North America. Europe held the second largest share of the lacrimal cannulae market. Asia Pacific is the most progressive region for the lacrimal cannulae market. Increasing health care awareness and per capita income are likely to drive the market in Asia Pacific. Large population base, greater initiatives taken by governments to promote health care, and robust economic growth are the factors attributed to the high growth in the region. Moreover, improving consumer awareness about eye care and better disease management are projected to propel the lacrimal cannulae market in Asia Pacific.

Major players in the lacrimal cannulae market are Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Conmed, Cook Medical, Inc., Smiths Medical, and Devilbiss Healthcare, among others. Regional players also account for a significant share of the lacrimal cannulae market.

