Interchange 21’s state-of-the-art technologies set its retail spaces apart from other buildings in Thailand, which, according to a recent report, is the best place in the world to get a business off the ground.

[Bangkok, 1/29/2018] — Interchange 21 provides premium retail space at the heart of Thailand. Strategically situated at the Sukhumvit and Asoke intersection, the building offers five expansive floors of retail space, all decked with state-of-the-art facilities.

Its doors are open to entrepreneurs who are seeking their fortune in Thailand, a country that has much to offer to budding entrepreneurs.

Good Business Awaits in Thailand

Last March, the U.S. News and World Report said that from a pool of 65 states, Thailand is the best country to start a business. It is followed by China, Malaysia, India, and Indonesia. The country has held the position for two years in a row.

According to the World Bank, starting a business in Thailand does not require much; it takes only about 26 days and 6.6% of the average per capita income to set up a venture. Furthermore, new businesses are sparse in the country, so there’s a lot of room for aspiring entrepreneurs to make a name for themselves.

Premium Retail Space from Interchange 21

Business people in retail who want to tap Thailand’s consumer market can set up shop at Interchange 21. The building boasts 10,000 square meters of retail space divided into five floors. It can accommodate various ventures, such as banks, restaurants, and shops.

Interchange 21 has state-of-the-art facilities that give it an edge over other retail spaces. It has more than 700 parking spaces, is climate-controlled with centralized air-conditioning, and has high-speed elevators.

Green businesses will love that the structure contributes to a sustainable future. Its energy-saving design merited a five-star rating from Thailand’s Ministry of Energy.

It also takes security seriously. The building’s security system includes turnstile access control and 24-hour CCTV surveillance. With all these facilities, Interchange 21 offers premium retail space at the world’s most conducive place for businesses.

