Inertial navigation system (INS) is referred to a self-contained navigation system which uses inertial detectors along with automatic provision of vehicle position, heading, and velocity. Global inertial navigation system market is projected to grow with a healthy growth rate in the near future owing to an increasing demand for accuracy in navigation and availability of compact components at affordable prices. Moreover, increasing demand for aircrafts and missiles would further boost the market growth. However, operational complexity and declining defense budgets within developed nations might hinder the market growth. Integration of INS with other navigation systems would provide lucrative opportunities for the market to grow. The market is fragmented and highly competitive owing to few international well-established players with some local vendors. Technological advancement and product extension are the prime strategies adopted by the market leaders to establish a strong foothold within the market. Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

Research Objective

To define the scope and simplify the research study based on application, component, technology, and region.

• Estimate the current market size and forecast the same for the period (2017-2024).

• Market share by revenue for each segment and region analyzed.

• To provide insights on the major market dynamics (drivers, restraints & opportunities) and their impact analysis for the fo ecast period.

• Micro and macro level analysis of the market to elucidate lucrative investment opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis to deliver a comprehensive buyer-seller scenario and the state of business environment.

• Identification of the inertial navigation system market trends in current scenario and its growth indicators.

• Benchmarking leading vendors in the inertial navigation system industry based on their strategic attempts, financial status, and other internal and external parameters.

Market Segmentation

By Application

Aircraft

• Missiles

• Space Launch Vehicles

• Marine

• Military Armored Vehicles

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

• Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

• Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMVs)

By Component

Accelerometers

• Gyroscopes

• Algorithms & Processors

By Technology

Mechanical Gyro

• Ring Laser Gyro

• Fiber Optics Gyro

• MEMS

• Others

By Region

North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Rest of the World

Offered Customization

For this specific report, we offer 20% of free customization in order to deliver a tailored research report that specifically covers areas of client’s interest in the inertial navigation system market. Following are some most desired customization offers on this report:

Geographical Customization

Split of the regional market into specific countries as per client’s research requirements.

Further breakdown of the major segments into sub-segments (as per request).

Vendor Profile Customization

Further exhaustive analysis of additional companies operating in the market as per request.

Distinctive Requirements

Research report on inertial navigation system market covering specific country/region only.

Requests for data tables only (specific requirement to quantitative research).

