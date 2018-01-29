The report on Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 3.0% and 3.5 % over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. The Global market size of In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market is expected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2023.

Market Insights:

The report identified that Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control is driven by factors such as Rising Demand for External Quality Assessment (EQA) Support, Number of Accredited Clinical Laboratories are increasing, Acceptance of Third-Party Quality Controls is Increased, and Government Regulation. While the restraining factors include High Cost of In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control in Hospitals and Laboratories. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as Rising Demand for Multi-Analyte Controls.

Segments Covered

The report on Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market covers the segments based on Products and Services, Application, Manufacturer Type and End User. The Products and Services of In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control include Data Management Solutions, Quality Control Products and Quality Assurance Services. The Application segment includes Immunochemistry, Microbiology, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Hematology and Other Applications. On the basis of Manufacturer Type the Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market is segmented as OEMS , Third-Party Control Manufacturers. On the basis of End User Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, Research and Academic Institutes and Other End Users.

Geographies covered

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography are provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Globally, North America market dominated the world In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023. Due to fast growth in the number of accredited laboratories and increasing use of quality control products in this region.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market such as, Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Helena Laboratories, Randox Laboratories Ltd, Seracare Life Sciences, Inc., Sero as, Technopath Clinical Diagnostics., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc., Abbott Laboratories Inc., and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.