A smartphone is a mobile phone that performs various computer functions, and it possesses a touchscreen interface, internet access, and an operating system capable of running downloaded apps. 3G smartphones use third-generation wireless technologies such as UMTS or CDMA2000. 3G technology enables faster data transmission speeds, greater network capacity, and more advanced network services. 3G is mostly used with mobile phones and handsets as a means to connect the phone to the internet or other IP networks in order to make voice and video calls, to download and upload data, and to surf the web.

Increase in usage of mobile internet, decrease in cost of devices and services, and emergence of faster network technology are major factors boosting growth of the global voice & data 3G smartphone market. Also, IPTV support and video-conferencing support are some other factors to drive growth of the global voice & data 3G smartphone market during forecast period.

However, data and identity theft issue is major factor to hamper growth of the global voice & data 3G smartphone market. Also, usage of multiple frequencies for rolling out 3G is expected to restrain growth of the global voice and data 3G smartphone market during forecast period.

Growth in internet penetration offers major opportunity for market expansion during forecast period.

The global voice and data 3G smartphone market is segmented on the basis of device type, operating system, and region.

North America accounts for largest revenue contribution to the global voice and data 3G smartphone market, followed by market in Europe. This is attributed to growing internet penetration coupled with increase technological advancements in wireless technologies in the regions. However, the Asia Pacific market is projected to register highest CAGR in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Key players in the global voice and data 3G smartphone market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Limited, LG Electronics Inc., TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Bluebank Communication Technology Co. Ltd., Sony Mobile Communications Inc., and Spice Mobility Limited.