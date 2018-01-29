The global thermal ablation devices market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the assessment period 2017-2025, according to a new research study added to the comprehensive database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The study titled “Global Market Study on Thermal Ablation Devices: Microwave Ablation Systems Segment to Reflect Higher Growth Pace During 2017 – 2025” offers in-depth information and analysis on the key factors impacting the thermal ablation devices market during the assessment period.

The report is a comprehensive source of information that offers qualitative and quantitative analysis on the global thermal ablation devices market. Analysis on the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats impacting the global market has been carried out in detail in the report. The market has been segmented on the basis of various parameters to give stakeholders detailed insights on the attractive and sluggish factors. The market has been analyzed in key regions around the globe, with specific region-wise factors discussed in detail.

According to the report, the global thermal ablation devices market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 4.7 Bn in 2017, and by the end of 2025, global valuation is likely to reach US$ 8 Bn. The growth of the market is led by increase in the demand and preference for minimally invasive procedures around the globe. In the recent past, microwave ablation has gained popularity in the healthcare sector. Further, advances in technology have meant that the thermal ablation devices available in the market are easy to use and offer satisfactory results.

The segmentation is carried out on the basis of components into systems and probes. On the basis of systems, the report has segmented the market on the basis of radiofrequency ablation, laser ablation, hydrothermal ablation, ultrasound ablation, and microwave ablation. The key probe segments include interstitial, needle applicators, and grounded probes. The report projects probes to grow at a higher pace vis-à-vis systems during the assessment period. One of the key factors driving the adoption of probes around the globe is that every procedures necessitates the use of a new probe. This segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of nearly 7% during the assessment period and reach US$ 5.8 Bn by the end of assessment year.

The report also details the business and product strategies of the key players operating in the global thermal ablation devices market. The key parameters of the companies have been analyzed and a broader picture on the competitive landscape is offered to readers.

