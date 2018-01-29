Endpoint security is a technique of protecting the corporate network when accessed via remote devices such as laptops, smart phones, tablets, remote devices or other wireless devices. Each device with a remote connecting to network enables entry point for security threats. Endpoint security is designed to secure each endpoint on the network created by these devices. Telecom endpoint security system (https://marketresearch.biz/report/telecom-endpoint-security-market/?preview=true) that consists of security software, located on centrally managed and accessible server or gateway within the network.

Rapid adoption rate of innovative technology and alterations in security standards are major factors driving growth of the global telecom endpoint security market. In addition, increasing complexities in cyber security threats and intrusions, and increase in numbers of mobile workers are some other factors expected to drive growth of the global telecom endpoint security market.

However, increasing cyberattacks, rising malware, and spam ware attacks are major factors hampering growth of the global telecom endpoint security market. Also, unlawful eavesdropping and SMS spam, and data thefts these are some other factors expected to restrict growth of the global telecom endpoint security market during forecast period.

The global managed security services market is segmented on the basis of services, deployment type, application, and region.

North America accounts largest revenue to the global telecom endpoint security market due to presence of large number of security vendors. However, the Asia Pacific market is projected to register highest CAGR in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Key players in the global managed security services market include McAfee, Inc., Kaspersky Lab ZAO, Symantec Corporation, AVG Technologies, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., CA Technologies, IBM Corp., Cisco Systems Inc, Panda Security, and Sophos Ltd.