The global specialty tapes market is likely to grow at a CAGR of nearly 5.7% during the assessment period 2017-2026, according to a latest research report added to the comprehensive repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report, titled “Specialty Tape Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2026”, the global specialty tapes market will continue to be impacted by a slew of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors. The global market is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 10 Bn in revenues by the end of 2026.

The report offers detailed analysis and insights that are impacting the growth of the specialty tapes market globally. According to the report, growing demand for tapes that withstand the extremes of temperature, water, and dust is likely to bolster the growth of the specialty tapes market during the assessment period. Manufacturers are focusing on innovation and development of advanced products to differentiate their offerings.

To give readers detailed insights and analysis on the specialty tapes market, the report offers segmentation on the basis of region, product, and end user. By end use, the report projects the electronics and electrical segment to account steady growth during the assessment period. Specialty tapes find wide ranging applications in the electronics segment, and their demand is only expected to bolster during the assessment period. By product type, woven/non-woven specialty tapes continue to be the preferred variant of specialty tapes.

The demand for specialty tapes varies across regions, and the manufacturing prowess of a country has a key role to play in the growth of the specialty tapes market. Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) has become the manufacturing hub of the globe, and as a result of this, there has been steady growth in the demand for specialty tapes in APEJ. The report projects APEJ to remain one of the most lucrative markets for specialty tapes around the globe. However, stringency in regulations, especially the crackdown by Chinese authorities on factors flouting environmental norms, can have an impact on the market. In addition to APEJ, demand for specialty tapes is also likely to remain robust in North America and Europe.

The report also offers detailed competitive landscape on the specialty tapes market. The business and product strategies of some of the leading companies have been discussed in the report. Some of the key companies in the specialty tapes market include Nitto Denko Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group, Henkel Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, ECHOtape, Scapa Group plc, Tesa SE, 3M, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., LINTEC Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Xinapse Systems Ltd, Siemens Healthineers, and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.

