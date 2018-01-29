Wide Area Network (WAN) is a communication network that spans a large geographic area such as across cities, states, or countries. WAN works as backhaul infrastructure for substation network applications. WAN is high bandwidth fibre optics base communication technologies such as SONET/SDH, WDM/DWDM, satellite/VSAT, and microwave technology.

Increase in smart grid deployments is the major factor driving growth of the global smart grid wide area network market. In addition, increase in bandwidth, increased flexibility, and reduction of complex infrastructure are some other factors driving growth of the global smart grid wide area network market during forecast period.

However, huge implementation cost is key factor hampering growth of the global smart grid wide area network market. Moreover, interoperability issue is another factor expected to restrain growth of the global smart grid wide area network market. Also, cyber security threat is one another factor projected to hamper growth of the global smart grid wide area network market during forecast period.

Emergence of government plans for smart grid wide area network market projected to create growth opportunity for the global smart grid wide area network market over the forecast period.

The global smart grid wide area network market is segmented on the basis of component, service type, end user, and region.

North America accounts largest revenue to the global smart grid wide area network market, followed by Asia Pacific ranks as a fastest growing market with CAGR XX% over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing technological advancements in wireless technologies in these regions.

Key players in the global smart grid wide area network market include ABB, Cisco Systems, Fujitsu, GE Energy, Huawei Technologies, Trilliant, Silver Springs Network, and Elster.