Market Scenario

Forklift trucks are used to lift and move materials within short distances. Forklift trucks are used across various industries such as automotive, food and beverages, construction, consumer goods, e-commerce, and retail. Growing demand from manufacturing industry is the primary driving factor of the forklift trucks market. Increase in productivity, reduced injuries & accidents along with operator comfort are some major factors that have positive influence on the market growth. However, high cost of electric powered forklift trucks is the factor that may hamper the growth of market.

Global Forklift Trucks Market is projected to reach USD 41.73 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2023.

Regional Analysis of Global Forklift Trucks Market:

Asia-Pacific dominates the global forklift trucks market followed by Europe. Growth in industrialization in this region, is the primary factor that increases the demand of forklift trucks market. This region is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Europe is another important market and is expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of global forklift trucks market are Komastu Ltd. (Japan), Toyota Industries Corporation (Japan), KION Group AG (Germany), Hyster-Yale Material handling Inc. (U.S.), Jungheinrich Group (Germany), Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Corporation (Japan), Crown Equipment Corporation (U.K), The Raymond Corporation (U.S.), Anhui HELI Co., Ltd (China), and Kalmar Global (Finland).

The report for Global Forklift Trucks Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

