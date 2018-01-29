Market Scenario:

The type of security tools and techniques designed to prevent an attacker who has already entered the network from doing damage is called as the Deception technology. Deception technology is a revolutionary new way to detect the quietest cyber-attacks. Deception technology products are specially designed to meet head-on the threats of advanced persistent threats (APT’s), zero day events and other sophisticated attacks. If malware penetrates the enterprise, it starts moving laterally to find high value targets, Deception technology can identify attackers moving laterally into the network and set off high confidence ALERT thus protecting the system.

The growing occurrences of data breaches and intense cyber-attacks across the globe are resulting requirement of a compact security infrastructure which would resist and counter such network security breaches. This requirement is a major factor driving the growth of deception technology market. Apart from it rise in adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) & Internet of Things (IoT) trend within enterprises is also driving the deception technology market. The study indicates that there are some restraining factors as lack of security awareness, growing use of pirated network security tools that are ceasing the growth of deception technology market.

Deception Technology Market is segmented on the basis of component, deception stack, deployment and end-user. It has been observed that adoption of cloud technologies has become worldwide, this has resulted in the increase of cyber security threats which in turn increases the demand for cloud-based deception technology.

The global Deception Technology market is expected to grow at USD ~2.3 Billion by 2022, at ~14% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Intended Audience:

Deception Technology vendors

Resellers and distributors

Technology investors

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Network solution providers

Independent software vendors

Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Deception Technology market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The study indicates that North America region would dominate the Deception Technology market by the forecast period followed by Europe owing to the major developments in the field of deception technology witnessed in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. The study also indicates that U.S. and Canada are hub of large as well as start-ups vendors in the North America region .The study indicates that Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan, South Korea, India and others are highly investing in network security infrastructure by companies in IT & Telecom and BFSI sectors. The study reveals that Asia-Pacific region would show a positive growth in Deception Technology market by the forecast period.

Study Objectives of Deception Technology Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Deception Technology

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Deception Technology market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of type, application, end -users and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Deception Technology.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Deception Technology Market are – TrapX Security (U.S.), Rapid7, Inc. (U.S.), Attivo Networks (U.S.), Allure Security Technology (U.S.), Guardicore (Israel), Cymmetria, Inc. (Israel), TopSpin Security (Israel), Smokescreen Technologies (India), Illusive Networks (Israel), LogRhythm Inc. (U.S), vArmour (U.S.) among others

Segments

Deception Technology by Component:

By Solution

By ServiceSupport and Maintenance

System integration

Consulting

Professional services

Deception Technology by Deception Stack:

Application security

Data Security

Network security

Endpoint security

Deception Technology by Deployment Type:

Cloud

On premise

Deception Technology by End-user:

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation

Government

Telecom

Others

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH NETWORK SOLUTION

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST

2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 MARKET DRIVERS

3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

3.5 MARKET RESTRAINTS

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5. MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

6 DECEPTION TECHNOLOGY MARKET, BY SEGMENTS

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 MARKET STATISTICS

6.2.1 BY COMPONENT

6.2.1.1 BY SOLUTION

6.2.1.2 BY SERVICE

6.2.2 BY DECEPTION STACK

6.2.2.1 APPLICATION SECURITY

6.2.2.2 DATA SECURITY

6.2.2.3 NETWORK SECURITY

6.2.2.4 ENDPOINT SECURITY

6.2.3 BY DEPLOYMENT

6.2.3.1 CLOUD

6.2.3.2 ON-PREMISE

6.2.3 BY END-USER

6.2.4.1 MANUFACTURING

6.2.4.2 BFSI

6.2.4.3 HEALTHCARE

6.2.4.4 RETAIL

6.2.4.5 GOVERNMENT

6.2.4.6 TRANSPORTATION

6.2.4.7 OTHERS

6.2.5 BY GEOGRAPHY

6.2.5.1 NORTH AMERICA

6.2.5.2 EUROPE

6.2.5.3 ASIA-PACIFIC

6.2.5.4 REST OF THE WORLD

7 COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

7.1 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2 COMPANY PROFILES

7.2.1 TRAPX SECURITY (U.S.)

7.2.2 RAPID7, INC. (U.S.)

7.2.3 ATTIVO NETWORKS (U.S.)

7.2.4 ALLURE SECURITY TECHNOLOGY (U.S.)

7.2.5 GUARDICORE (ISRAEL)

7.2.6 CYMMETRIA, INC. (ISRAEL)

7.2.7 TOPSPIN SECURITY (ISRAEL)

7.2.8 SMOKESCREEN TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA)

7.2.9 ILLUSIVE NETWORKS (ISRAEL)

7.2.10 LOGRHYTHM INC. (U.S)

7.2.11 OTHERS

