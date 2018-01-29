Market Synopsis of Global Cargo Shipping:

A cargo ship is any kind of ship that carries cargo, goods and materials from one port to another. Cargo ships are specially designed for the task, often being equipped with cranes and other mechanisms to load and unload, and are available in all sizes.

The growth of global cargo shipping market can be attributed to the global economic growth and progress in trading. Also, growing trend of globalization and demographic changes are driving the growth of cargo shipping industry. However, environmental changes globally and geopolitics is the major restraint that could hinder the market growth.

The Global Cargo Shipping Market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 3.45% during the period 2017 to 2023.

Regional Analysis of Global Cargo Shipping Market:

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global cargo shipping market during the forecast period. Developing economies are driving growth in the region. China is major exporter in Asia-Pacific, owing to its well-developed manufacturing hub. It is followed by Europe, which is estimated to account for the second-largest share in the global cargo shipping market due to the presence of developed nations such as Germany, France and U.K.

Key Players:

A.P. Moller-Maersk Group (Denmark), Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. (Switzerland), Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd. (Switzerland), CMA-CGM SA (France), DHL Global Forwarding (Germany), China COSCO Holdings Company Limited (China), Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (Japan), Deutsche Bahn AG (Germany), Hapag-Lloyd AG (Germany) and Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG (Switzerland) are some of the leading players operating in this market.

Target Audience:

• Manufactures

• Raw Materials Suppliers

• Aftermarket suppliers

• Research Institute / Education Institute

• Potential Investors

• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Product Analysis:

• Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information:

• Regulatory Landscape

• Pricing Analysis

• Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis:

• Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information:

• Profiling of 10 key market players

• In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

• Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report for Global Cargo Shipping Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

