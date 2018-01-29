Bio-surgery is a surgical technique used to heal wounds with help of maggots. It is also used when a person is infected with bugs which are resistant to antibiotics. Bio-surgery is also known as larva therapy or maggot therapy. Green bottle larvae are most commonly used for these type of surgeries. These maggots are applied on wounds when they are few millimeters in length. Usually the maggots are placed on the wounds for up-to three or four days.

Increasing adoption of bio-surgery in treatment of wounds (https://marketresearch.biz/report/biosurgery-market/) especially for diabetic patients, and in treatment of spinal injuries are key factors driving growth of the global bio-surgery market. In addition, bio-surgeries are also used to help stop blood flow from damaged vessels, and disinfect wounds which are major factors expected to fuel growth to the global bio-surgery market.

However, high cost of surgery is a key factor restraining growth of the global bio-surgery market. Additionally, lack of awareness among people, low preference among the general population for bio-surgeries, and government regulations in certain countries are some major factors expected to hamper growth of the global bio-surgery market over the forecast period.

Moreover, owing to rise in sport and spine related injuries preference to bio-surgery treatment is increasing. This is a major trend evident in the market.

The global bio-surgery market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. On the basis of region, into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is a dominant player in the global bio-surgery market and accounts for highest market share in terms of revenue as compared to that of markets in other regions. This can be attributed to well-developed healthcare industry, presence of leading medical diagnostics centers, and increasing incidence of neuro and spine injuries in the region. The market in Europe accounted for second-highest revenue share contribution in the global bio-surgery market followed by markets in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa respectively. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to have fastest growth in terms of revenue, owing to rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

Some prominent players in the global bio-surgery market are Atrium Medical Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., C.R. Bard, Inc., Cryolife, Inc., Hemostasis, LLC, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Sanofi, and Stryker.