A new comprehensive study based on bagging machines titled “Bagging Machines Market – Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2017 – 2025” has been recently submitted to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). A value of nearly US$ 18.4 Bn is estimated to be generated by the global bagging machines market by the end of 2025, according to the report. As per the report, in 2016, the said market was evaluated for worth US$ 11.9 Bn. The report further projects that the global bagging machines market is anticipated to exhibit 5.0% CAGR during the assessment period.

The report begins with executive summary containing market overview, market analysis and key market information such as market share. The next section of market viewpoint provides basic market information in terms of market definition and market taxonomy. The readers will find estimated market value during 2017 and forecasted value by 2025 in market overview section. Another important section of market dynamics identifies factors driving and restraining the growth of the global bagging machines market. According to the study, high demand from food packaging industry is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global bagging machines market.

In a bid to offer detailed insights to readers, the report has divided global market analysis into various segments which are product type, machine type, automation type, capacity type, end use industry and region. These segments are further divided into sub-segments for in-depth analysis. According to the report, as FIBC machines sub-segment of product type offers numerous bagging solutions for bulk products, its demand is expected to rise in near future. As per the report, the automatic bagging machines sub-segment of automation type is preferred over others for the advantages it offers such as reduced labour cost and increased productivity.

Geographically, the market has been divided into key regions which are North America, Latin America, Asia pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa. The study expects Asia pacific region to dominate the global market as developing countries show steady progress.

Some of the major companies are All-Fill Incorporated, Robert Bosch GMBH – Packaging Tech, I.M.A. Tokyo Automatic Machinery Works Ltd., PAYPER, S.A., Bossar Packaging S.A., Omori Machinery Co. Ltd, CONCETTI S.P.A., WOLF Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH, Fres-co System USA, Inc., Rennco LLC, Nichrome India Ltd, Fuji Machinery Co. Ltd, Imanpack Packaging and Eco Solutions S.p.A, Hayssen Flexible Systems Inc, HASSIA-REDATRON GmbH, STATEC BINDER GmbH, MONDIAL PACK S.r.l, Premier Tech Chronos, Webster Griffin Ltd., Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA, and Pakona Engineers Pvt Ltd.

