The growing advancements in technology has provided various significant innovations in multiple of industries. In recent years, the automotive industry has produced some of the most advanced and user-friendly technologies considering their requirements. Market Research Hub (MRH) has publicized a study titled “Automotive Camera Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2026” to its wide repository, which offers comprehensive insights to the market dynamics that are expected to influence the market expansion in the coming years. The report also highlights opportunities in the automotive camera market at the global and regional level. Prime regions emphasized in the study are North America, Europe, Latin America, Japan, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and APEJ; these are analyzed in terms of market revenue.

Forecast Analysis

Automotive cameras have progressed considerably for integration with safety systems of vehicles. They are mainly incorporated in Advance Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Continuing advancements in camera technology coupled with spurred production output are likely to reduce the cost of automotive cameras drastically, thereby propelling their adoption. With standardization fostering competition between manufacturers, more players are paving their way to grab shares in the automotive camera market. According to the key highlights, growth of the global automotive camera market is expected to remain impressive throughout the forecast period, 2017 to 2026. Also, US$ 5,000 Mn revenues will be obtained from sales of automotive camera around the world by 2026-end.

Factor Fueling Global Market Growth

These cameras have enormously benefitted from infrastructure left behind by manufacturers of digital still camera (DSC), along with the developed know-how from mobile cameras. The research explains that growth of the global automotive camera market is primarily being fueled by flowing demand for complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors (CMOS image sensors). These sensors deliver an improved experience by providing a broad-angle view of the surroundings.

For a clear understanding, the global automotive cameras has been segmented into product type, vehicle type, application and technology. Growing demand for cameras such as digital camera, thermal camera, and infrared camera in commercial vehicles is further expected to augment growth of the automotive camera market. In addition, shifting concentration of manufacturers toward using camera as a replacement for side-view mirrors will create new opportunities in the future. Rear-view enhancement and corner-view cameras are projected to remain central among products in the automotive camera market, in terms of revenues.

On the basis of geographical outlook, research finds that Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Europe are anticipated to continue as the most profitable markets for automotive camera.

Later, the competitive landscape offered in the report is a valuable resource for readers, as it helps in gauging the complete competitive scenario in the market. Strengths, weaknesses, and key strategies of leading players in the market are discussed in detail. Key market participants include Qrontech Co. Ltd., Ambarella, Continental AG, Autoliv Inc., Valeo Inc., Ficosa International S.A., Transcend Information Inc., KYOCERA Corporation, Delphi Automotive LLP, Media Data Systems Pte Ltd., and Robert Bosch GmbH.

