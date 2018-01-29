Market Scenario:

Fruit puree is thick and smooth processed food product, which provides a color boost and an enhanced flavor to both food and beverage applications. Fruits with high water contents naturally have lower calorie counts when pureed. Moreover, owing to their high concentration, they have higher energy density values than fresh fruit. Intake of fruit puree can lower the risk of various chronic diseases including high blood pressure, stroke, diabetes, heart attack, high cholesterol, cancer, bone loss and kidney stones. Fruit puree has gained acceptance in various industries such as baby nutrition, beverages, dairy & frozen desserts, and others.

Fruit puree market is gaining tremendous growth with increasing usage in the baby food industry. Busy work life along with increasing working population is influencing the couples to depend upon healthy baby foods available in the market for their kids. The high nutritional content in the fruit puree is majorly driving the growth of the market.

Increasing consumption of fruit puree in smoothies and other beverages is also contributing to the growth of fruit puree market. Growing trend of organic food among the health-conscious population is expected to surge the organic fruit puree market. Moreover, wide variety available in fruit puree has increased the scope of the market in the coming years. However, fruit puree has more calories per serving than fresh fruit and may also contain added sugar which may restrict the growth of the market.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global Fruit puree market are Nestle (Switzerland), ITC Limited (India), Dohler GmbH (Germany), Baby Gourmet Foods Inc. (Canada), Tree top Inc. (U.S.), Kerr concentrates (U.S.), Kagome Co. Ltd (Japan)

Key Findings:

Blend of mixed fruits is gaining high popularity in infant formula market

Banana, Avocado, Apple, and Blueberry are the major fruit puree used in the U.K for infant formula market

Segments:

On the basis of type, fruit puree is segmented into organic and conventional. The organic segment is gaining high acceptance among the population owing to increasing awareness regarding organic products and their associated health benefits. The organic segment is estimated to surge the growth of fruit puree market over the forecast period.

Based on the fruit, fruit puree market is segmented into mango, banana, guava, tomato, papaya, and others. Among all, the banana segment is witnessed to be the fastest growing segment owing to the nutritional content present in the fruit.

On the basis of application, fruit puree market is segmented into baby nutrition, beverages, dairy & frozen desserts, and others. Among all, the baby nutrition segment is dominating the market followed by beverages. Growing application of fruit puree in smoothies, alcohol, and other functional beverages is contributing to the growth of beverage segment.

Regional Analysis:

The global fruit puree market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific is dominating the market followed by Europe. High consumption of smoothies with the nutritional value of fruit puree in Europe is driving the growth of fruit puree market in this region. In Asia Pacific, India, Japan, New Zealand and Australia are the major contributors to fruit puree market. Changing consumption pattern and high inclination towards fruit intake is growing the fruit puree market in this region.

North America is projected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period with growing health-conscious population. The U.S. is the major contributor to the growth of fruit puree market in North America. Increasing product range and high focus on marketing by the key players are expected to grow the fruit puree market in the rest of the world.