Dreamz Group has always been a crucial part of the activities that promote the cultural heritage of the city of Nawabs. Finding Lucknow Mahotsav an ideal opportunity, Dreamz Group has set up stalls to promote the culturally rich history of Lucknow.

The Fascinating capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow has ever been associated with a rich tradition of generosity, warmth, exotic cuisine and architectural expertise (inspired by Mughal and Persian Architecture). Lucknow has attained beyond compare levels of excellence in food, architecture, chikan Kari and culture during the period of Nawabs.

Lucknow Mahotsav is an annual event organised in the month of January to February to display the rich cultural heritage of Lucknow. This year, it is planned to stay from 24th January 2018 to 2nd February 2018 in the area at Shilp Gram near the famous Saheed Path of Lucknow.

Lucknow Mahotsav Exhibition is expected to have 200 commercial stalls, 33 spectator area, 55 food item stalls, 40 stalls for ice creams and beverage stalls. This time getting to Lucknow Mahotsav will be easier as they have a tie up with OLA Cabs and 100 buses have been arranged by Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC). Lucknow Mahotsav has also good news for people who are always on internet stuck to their smart phones. Yes for the first time there will be free WIFI in the premises. In the commercial stalls, major commercials organizations would display their business in which Dreamz Group is one of them acquiring around 10 to 12 stalls. Dreamz Group has stalls displaying and branding its ventures including Dreamz Infra Ventures (Real Estate venture), Confidence Multiplier Academy (A Motivational Venture) and Growth Partners. Various investment options are displayed with exciting offers valid for only Lucknow Mahotsav 2018. There will be dedicated people of Dreamz Group at the front desk of stall to handle customer queries. It’s a fabulous opportunity for anyone interested in offerings of Dreamz Group to get face to face with the company.

Dreamz Group offers the customers best short-term investment options to earn money with investments. The Dreamz Group is known for its approach to making dreams of an individual a reality. The working environment is suitable for the overall development of professionals and adopts the principles of fine wisdom. The infrastructure of the company facilities are commendable and draw special appreciation.