Diagnostic imaging is a technique of producing visual representation of internal parts of the body. The diagnostic imaging technique is used for visualization of the function of internal organs, clinical analysis, and medical interventions. Diagnostic imaging helps to reveal internal picture hidden by the bones and skin and is used widely for diagnosing diseases and disorders. Radiology is a branch of medical science that uses diagnostic imaging to diagnose diseases within the human body. There are many imaging techniques such as X-ray radiography, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and nuclear medicine, including positron emission tomography (PET). Diagnostic imaging agent is a substance administered to enhance contrast in the inside images of the body obtained using X-rays, gamma rays, sound waves, radio waves (MRI), or radioactive particles in order to diagnose diseases. The diagnostic imaging agents are commonly referred as contrast agents. Diagnostic imaging lacks visualization clarity which is peculiar, considering contrast agents have long been used with all imaging techniques. In general, the contrasting agent works on the principle with determining echo scattering in all cases of diagnostic imaging techniques.

Request Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=20309

Developed and introduced microbubble contrast agents are safe and effective in clinical practice, which are likely to open new opportunities for the global diagnostic imaging agents market. In addition, increase in number of diagnostic procedures with growing medical infrastructure is anticipated to drive the global market during the forecast period. Omnipaque, Visipaque, Iopamiron, Ultravist, and Cardiolite are the highest selling diagnostic imaging agents present in the market. Ideally, imaging agents should have characteristics such as selectivity for biochemical targets, good ratio of specific to non-specific binding, better safety profile, and signal amplification capabilities. However, high costs and significant break in the development of imaging agents for commercialization are estimated to limit the growth of the global market. The market growth is likely to get slower as long as the issue of commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents are not addressed.

The global diagnostic imaging agents market has been segmented on the basis of type, route of administration, procedure, application, and geography. In terms of type, the market is classified into ionic and nonionic imaging agents which consist of barium-based imaging agents, iodinated imaging agents, gadolinium-based imaging agents, and microbubble contrast media. The iodinated imaging agents segment is estimated to drive the growth of the market owing to high volume globally. Based on route of administration, the global market is classified into oral, rectal, urethral, and parenteral. Increase in use of injectable in various procedures such as X-ray, CT scan, MRI, and ultrasound are expected to drive this segment of the market. Based on procedure, the global diagnostic imaging agents market has been classified into X-ray imaging agents, CT scan imaging agents, MRI imaging agents, and ultrasound imaging agents. The high number of approvals for ultrasound contrast media in various markets is a key factor driving the growth of this segment. Based on application, the global market has been divided into radiology, interventional cardiology, and interventional radiology. The radiology segment is estimated to contribute a high share of the market owing to increase in number of diagnostic procedures.

Request Pre Book @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=20309<ype=S

Geographically, the global diagnostic imaging agents market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to dominate the global diagnostic imaging agents market during the forecast period owing to developed health care infrastructure and high number of diagnostic procedures. Europe is expected to be the second leading market during the forecast period globally. India, China, and Japan are the developing countries in Asia Pacific, and hence fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

The major players operating in the global diagnostic imaging agents market include GE Healthcare, Bayer HealthCare, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Eisai Co., Ltd., Aytu BioSciences, Inc., Guerbet Group, and Bracco Imaging S.p.A.

Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/diagnostic-imaging-agents-market.html