The dental broaches market is projected to grow substantially due to increase in number of cases for orthodontic treatment and advancements in treatment technologies. Moreover, rising awareness about the role of dentistry in esthetics is encouraging growth of the market.

The dental broaches market accounts for substantial share of the dental medical device industry. Currently, the dental broaches market is experiencing significant research and development with large number of new product introduction. This encourages manufactures to cater to the increasing customer demands. The dental broaches market is consolidated, with top industry players accounting for significant market share. The wide use of dental broaches has potentiated its market in dental medical device industry with its significant market attractiveness.

According to the World Health Organization, the prevalence of dental caries is high in North America with a DMFT (decayed, missing, filled teeth) count of 2.35 among population aged 12 years in 2011. DMFT is a measure to record and benchmark the prevalence of dental disease. It is an indicator of an average number of disease-affected teeth in a mouth of the population under consideration. This explains the need of dental treatment in the region and hence the equipment required to treat them. This acts as a major driver of the dental broaches market in the region. Rising demand for advanced dental treatment, intra-industry competition, and increasing new entrants in the market are the major factors boosting the dental broaches market.

The dental broaches market is consolidated, with major companies accounting for majority share. This is due to increase in inorganic growth activities such as mergers and acquisitions. However, declining prices due to increasing competition have impacted vendors’ margins. Hence, most of the players have adopted the strategy to increase research activities to develop novel products in the dental broaches market. The dental broaches market has recorded continuous growth annually. Moreover, declining cost of dental broaches and technological advancements are driving the dental broaches market. Increasing cost of manufacturing and rising rate of inflation are the key factors hampering the growth of the dental broaches market.

The global dental broaches market has been segmented based on type of product, application, and region. In terms of type of product, the market has been segmented into pull and push dental broaches. Based on application, the dental broaches market has been segmented into internal dental broaches and surface dental broaches. In terms of region, the dental broaches market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to account for significant share of the dental broaches market during the forecast period, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing efficiency in application, market is recorded with increasing usage rate of dental broaches. Globally, manufacturers of dental broaches have implemented new strategies and technology advancements. This report offers an extensive and in-depth assessment of the dental broaches market and also contains situational analysis, facts, insights, historical data, statistically supported market data which is validated through industry key opinion leaders. It also offers market estimations with the help of suitable assumptions and methodologies. The market research report contains analysis and thorough information about market segments such as product type, application, and region.

Key players operating in the global dental broaches market are Planmeca OY, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Carestream Health, Inc., Midmark Corporation, and 3M.

