A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on earphones and headphones market provides in depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in global as well as regional markets of earphones and headphones. The study also highlights the impact of drivers, restraints and macro indicators on the global and regional markets of earphones and headphones over the short term as well as long term. The report is a comprehensive presentation of trends, forecast and dollar values of global earphones and headphones market. In terms of value and volume, the global earphones and headphones market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% and 3.99%, respectively, during the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global earphones and headphones market covers segments such as product, technology, price, and application. The product segments include in-ear and over-ear. On the basis of technology the global earphones and headphones market is categorized into wireless and wired. Furthermore, on the basis of price the earphones and headphones market is segmented as less than 50 USD, Between 50 to 100 USD and Above 100 USD. On the basis of application the earphones and headphones market is segmented as gaming, fitness/sports, virtual reality and music & entertainment.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global earphones and headphones market such as, Shure Incorporated, Bose Corporation, Skullcandy Inc., Sony Corporation, Jaybird LLC, Audio-Technica Corporation, JVCKenwood Corporation, Logitech International S.A., Creative Technology Ltd., and Harman International Industries Inc.