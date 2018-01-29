The King of Pop Art Nelson De La Nuez is thrilled to present his collection of 3 Bubble timepieces. Special launch events featuring the timepieces and the original paintings with personal appearances by the artist will be organised in major US cities in 2018. More info to come!

Following the success of her Mona Lisa, Elisabetta Fantone will be launching her new Bubble Dali at Art Basel Miami during which an exclusive event will be held at the Hotel National on Wednesday 6th from 7pm. During the Art show, she will also be taking over the National Hotel lighting up the hotel’s façade, exhibiting throughout the hotel her art pieces and designing a Corum suite.

SPECIFICATIONS

BUBBLE 47 MAGICAL

L390/03653 – 390.200.95/0371 EF02

WATCH

Watch Name: BUBBLE 47 MAGICAL

Availability: Limited Edition: 88 piece(s)

MOVEMENT

Movement number: CO 390

Winding system: Automatic

Functions: Hour & Minute

Power reserve: 65 hours

Frequency: 4 Hz, 28’800 vph

Dimension: 13 1/4”’

Rubies: 30

Movement finishes: Côtes de Genève finishing

CASE

Shape: Round

Dimension: 47 mm

Thickness: 19.60 mm

Case material: Titanium grade 5 with black PVD treatment

Bezel material: Titanium grade 5 with black PVD treatment

Crown material: Titanium grade 5 with black PVD treatment

Crystal: Domed sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment

Back type: Screwed in open back cover in titanium grade 5 with black PVD treatment and with glare proof sapphire crystal

Water-resistance: 100 meters / 10 ATM

DIAL

Material: Brass

BRACELET

Material: Vulcanized rubber

Colours: Black

Interhorn/Buckle: 24/20 mm

Buckle type: Tongue buckle

Buckle material: Stainless steel

Buckle distinctive

features: Black PVD treatment

HANDS

Hour and minute: Circle • Blue varnish

BUBBLE 42 POP DE LA NUEZ

L082/03618 – 082.410.20/0379 PO20

BRACELET

Material: Vulcanized rubber

Colours: White

Interhorn/Buckle: 22/18 mm

Buckle type: Tongue buckle

Buckle material: Stainless steel

WATCH

Watch Name: BUBBLE 42 POP DE LA NUEZ

Availability: Limited Edition: 88 piece(s)

MOVEMENT

Movement number: CO 082

Winding system: Automatic

Functions: Hour & Minute • Second

Power reserve: 42 hours

Frequency: 4 Hz, 28’800 vph

Dimension: 11 1/2”’

Rubies: 21

DIAL

Material: Brass

CASE

Shape: Round

Dimension: 42 mm

Thickness: 16.50 mm

Case material: Stainless steel

Crown material: Stainless steel

Crystal: Domed sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment

Back type: Screwed in open back cover in stainless steel with glare proof

sapphire crystal

Water-resistance: 100 meters / 10 ATM

HANDS

Hour and minute: Leaf • Rhodium-coated • White superluminova

BUBBLE 47 POP DE LA NUEZ

L082/03605 – 082.310.98/0371 PO01

BRACELET

Material: Vulcanized rubber

Colours: Black, red lacquered key

Interhorn/Buckle: 24/20 mm

Buckle type: Tongue buckle

Buckle material: Stainless steel

Buckle distinctive

features: Black PVD treatment

WATCH

Watch Name: BUBBLE 47 POP DE LA NUEZ

Availability: Limited Edition: 88 piece(s)

MOVEMENT

Movement number: CO 082

Winding system: Automatic

Functions: Hour & Minute • Second

Power reserve: 42 hours

Frequency: 4 Hz, 28’800 vph

Dimension: 11 1/2”’

Rubies: 21

DIAL

Material: Brass

CASE

Shape: Round

Dimension: 47 mm

Thickness: 18.50 mm

Case material: Stainless steel with black PVD treatment

Bezel material: Stainless steel with black PVD treatment

Crystal: Domed sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment

Back type: Screwed in open back cover in stainless steel with glare proof

sapphire crystal

Back finishes: Black PVD treatment

Water-resistance: 100 meters / 10 ATM

HANDS

Hour and minute: Leaf • Black varnish • White superluminova

BUBBLE BIG MAGICAL POP DE LA NUEZ

L390/03635 – 390.101.04/0371 PO01

BRACELET

Material: Vulcanized rubber

Colours: Black, red lacquered key

Interhorn/Buckle: 26.5/22 mm

Buckle type: Tongue buckle

Buckle material: Stainless steel

WATCH

Watch Name: BUBBLE BIG BUBBLE MAGICAL POP DE LA NUEZ

Availability: Limited Edition: 88 piece(s)

MOVEMENT

Movement number: CO 390

Winding system: Automatic

Functions: Hour & Minute

Power reserve: 65 hours

Frequency: 4 Hz, 28’800 vph

Dimension: 13 1/4”’

Rubies: 30

Movement finishes: Côtes de Genève finishing

DIAL

Material: Brass

CASE

Shape: Round

Dimension: 52 mm

Thickness: 20.20 mm

Case material: Titanium grade 5

Crown material: Titanium grade 5

Crystal: Domed sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment

Back type: Screwed in open back cover in titanium grade 5 with glare proof sapphire crystal

Water-resistance: 100 meters / 10 ATM

HANDS

Hour and minute: Circle • Red-coloured