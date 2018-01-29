Market Highlights:

Connected logistics benefits in improving and establishing interactions with companions involved in the logistics system by enabling hub administrators to observe inward and outward transportation. This enables more transparency and enhanced efficiency.

Technology giants such as AT&T Inc. (Texas, U.S.), SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), Eurotech S.P.A (Italy, Europe), ORBCOMM (New Jersey, U.S.), IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.), Cisco System Inc. (California, U.S.) and others provide solutions required for connected logistics such as software as well as advising, deploying, and supporting services to connected logistics platform. The U.S. connected logistics business share was the leading in the regional segment in 2016. The APAC consist of the world’s largest customer market, which encourages the flow of goods and reduces the regulatory burdens. Henceforth, the local players are also choosing new technologies to provide better services. This marks the transformation of logistics from traditional infrastructure to modern methods.

The foremost reason behind this is the growth of the cloud solutions- a service offered by the vendors across the globe. Retail and healthcare areas are anticipated to gain best advantages from connected logistics solutions. Retail is likely to grow at highest CAGR. The retail industry has employed the connected logistics resolutions to address their enterprise requirements.

Some of the major players in the global connected logistics market: HCL Technology Limited (India), Freightgate Inc. (U.S.), Cloud Logistics (U.S.), Infosys Limited (India), Amazon Web Services(U.S.), Huawei Technologies (China), Accenture (Republic of Ireland), and Siemens (Germany).AT&T Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Eurotech S.P.A (Europe), ORBCOMM (U.S.), IBM Corp. (U.S.), Cisco System Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.),

Global Connected Logistics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 22% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Market Segmentation

The global connected logistics market is segmented by software, platform, transportation mode, and vertical. Issues such as development in-service such as performance, availability, and utilization by mobiles can be approached by asset management system software to improve freight and infrastructure supervisors. Henceforth, asset management system software is foreseen to be the highest shareholder in the connected logistics market. Solutions powered by the use of IoT and RFID technologies help industries to address the critical challenge which is assuring product transportation promptly to the consumer.

Regional Analysis:

The global connected logistics market is estimated for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. It has been noticed that North American region estimates to be the highest shareholder of the market. Asia Pacific is expected to show the immense growth opportunities, prominently, in China and India. Owing to rising population and manufacturers in this region are using innovative systems in their operations for handling complex logistics works more efficiently with the help of tools, which are designed to collect and decode data.

