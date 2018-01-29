Cone calorimeter is an instrument used in the field of fire testing. Cone calorimeter test is the best method to measure the reaction of material to fire. The instrument is used to determine the behavior of material. The cone calorimeter test makes possible to evaluate smoke production, ignitability, toxic gas production, and combustibility of material. The method reacquires minimum sample and this makes the cone calorimeter an attractive and ideal tool during early development and production stages. A sample is loaded on a load cell which measures the mass loss rate of the sample during combustion. The heated sample ignites the volatile gas and an electrical spark. The pressure, smoke, and temperature reading is recorded manually or automatically by the device to calculate heat release rate. The combustion gases are then collected in the accompanying duct and exhaust hood. The cone calorimeter is a cost effective test as it requires small amount of sample and saves cost of transportation of material. This is a safe, fast, and accurate method, and it can test multiple samples at one time. Apart from product development, the cone calorimeter test can be used as quality control tool.

The cone calorimeter system contains basic units such as conical heater, temperature controller, specimen holder, load cell, exhaust system, oxygen analyzer, and heat flux meter. The system is also embedded with software and data acquisition unit. Mass loss calorimeter, carbon dioxide and monoxide are the optional analyzer for the cone calorimeter test.

The cone calorimeter market has been segmented based on type of specimen, application, end-user, and region. In terms of type of specimen, the market has been segmented into soil, liquid, and others. The cone calorimeter test is widely used for any type of sample such as cables, marine product, railway product, furnishing, and building products. The wide choice of samples make this tool more applicable. This is likely to fuel the growth of the cone calorimeter market during the forecast period. Based on application, the market has been segmented into diagnostics, research etc.

In terms of end-user, the cone calorimeter market has been segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry, textile industry, polymer industry, and others. Cone calorimeter is widely used in the pharmaceutical industry due to rising research and development activities. Increasing demand for research is expected to boost the growth the segment during the forecast period. The cone calorimeter test is also used in drug development. The tool is easy to handle and is sophisticated in nature, possesses variety of test parameters by single method. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. The cone calorimeter test is also used in independent testing laboratories and government labs for the purpose of diagnosis.

In terms of region, the cone calorimeter market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe dominate the global cone calorimeter market. Rising research is the key factor driving the cone calorimeter market in North America. Asia Pacific is the most progressive market for cone calorimeter due to cost effectiveness nature of test. Factors such as availability of system, small sample requirement, low cost, safe, and easy handling are the key factors likely to drive the cone calorimeter market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Major players in the cone calorimeter market are Spectro Lab Equipments, Fire Testing Technology, GBH International, Efectis, Suzhou Phinix Instrument CO., Ltd., and KOBIS Trading Corporation, among others. Increasing competition in the cone calorimeter market is likely to fuel the growth of market during the forecast period.

