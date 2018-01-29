Triborough GI Gastroenterology is a pathological care centres that under the leaders of Dr. Grosman and Dr. Brun aims at giving the best imagery and treatment facility to people who have come with gastroenterological problems.

Our Services

We at Tiborough GI offer services related to

• Investigation of and relief from Abdominal pain

• Screening of Colon Cancer

• Crohn’s Disease And Colitis

• Hepatitis C

• Endoscopy

• Colonoscopy

• Acid Redflux and GERD and Heatburn and treatment

• Hemorrhoids

• Gallbladder Problem Treatment,

• Gastroenterologist Staten Island NY,

• Irritable Bowel Treatment NY

Aim At Triborough GI

The main aim here is to offer complete care and cure for the patients. The machines and the technology that are used for the purpose of imagery happen to be of the very latest designs and models. This enables us to provide you with the most clear and transparent images of your stomach cavity. This as a step helps us to provide the best treatment afterwards and a faster relief to your ailments and pains.

Our other procedures and formalities happen to be patient friendly. Out very first concern is to see that we can be of immediate help to you and hence most of the formalities required are quite basin and nominal that can be completed without any hiccup.

Our Doctors

Our Panel of doctors is all specialized in the field of gastroenterology and has a sound background of research and practice behind them. Be rest assured of being in the best hands who can give you the best of treatments and the highest level of assurance of recovery.

Our centre offers some of the best patient friendly packages that will help you ease out of the tension of cost for various tests and treatment procedures. You can also avail lucrative insurance packages.