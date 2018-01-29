FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT

Clear Lending

Street: 2323 S. Voss Road, Suite 335

City: Houston

State: Texas

Zip Code: TX 77057

Country: United States of America

Telephone: 281-940-5050

Fax: 1-855-511-3020

Website: https://www.clearlending.com

Email: info@clearlending.com

Houston (US), 29th January 2018: Clear Lending (www.clearlending.com) has created a strong reputation in helping home mortgage seekers find the best mortgage program based on their needs. In a bid to help people with poor credit score, it is offering end-to-end help on FHA loans for bad credit in Houston. The company is committed to helping clients who meet the minimum eligibility criteria avail these loans without having to go through the usual process of rejections.

Bad Credit to Loan Success

Federal Housing Administration’s mortgage program is aimed at helping people with low income and poor credit scores avail loans easily. While every individual with Credit Score of 530 and above is automatically eligible for these loans, there is a lot of ambiguity around cases where people have Credit Scores below 530. These cases undergo extra scrutiny and special considerations are made for people with insufficient credit or non-traditional credit history. The team at Clear Lending educates its clients with these facts and figures and guides them in the path that increases their odds of successfully availing FHA home mortgage with poor credit score. The team is led by lending experts who have years of experience in the industry and are well-versed with all the rules and norms in the lending market.

Pre-Approval Form

In a bid to reduce the cases of loan rejections, the company has come up with its pre-approval form which allows the loan seekers to share all relevant financial deals with the expert team. These details are minutely reviewed by the team who share their feedback and suggestions with the client. This approach has helped clients whose applications are often rejected on technical grounds although they meet the minimum eligibility criteria or don’t have sufficient credit history to have an eligible credit score. Apart from helping clients get a clearer idea of their eligibility, the company also leads them to the lenders offering the most attractive rates.

If you have any doubts or queries with respect to FHA loans for bad credit or would like to know about other lending programs, you can visit their official website www.clearlending.com to get in touch with the team.

END

###