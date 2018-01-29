Killeen, TX/ 2018: A blend of stylish and colorful patio furniture can make your outdoor space stand out. If you are in search of affordable yet trendy patio furniture for your outdoor space then consider sprucing up your patio with the latest furniture options available at Ashley Furniture HomeStore.

Established in 1985, the Killeen, TX based store is stocked with functional and stylish furniture for revving up any outdoor space. It is committed to provide clients with high quality durable furniture for their homes. In addition to patio furniture, the store also deals in living room, bedroom, kitchen, and kid’s room furniture and accessories.

Outdoor Furniture At The Store –

Superior craftsmanship, impeccable designs and styles, premium materials and unmatched comfort, makes the outdoor furniture available at their store your best choice. The furniture is compliant with the latest design trends and ensures premium comfort and durability for years at a stretch.

They provide a variety of loveseats, dining sets, fire pit tables, seating sets and patio umbrellas in various styles and designs. Every outdoor accessory and piece of furniture is made from premium durable materials. There is something for every space, budget and lifestyle requirement at the store. You can add a personal touch to your patio and make it a reflection of who you are. For the vibrant and young, a collection of bold and suave patio furniture will add life and zing to a plain looking patio. For those who prefer a toned down patio, there’s simple and classy furniture to go with their patio.

Benefits Of Buying Furniture From The Store –

Purchasing patio furniture from their store serves their clients the following benefits:

A perfect blend of style and comfort

Latest designs

Budget friendly patio furniture

Use of premium materials to ensure durability and low maintenance

Weather resistant material is used

Provision for custom made patio furniture as per the client’s requirement and budget

Easy to clean

For more information, visit Ashley HomeStore at 1101 South W S Young Drive, Killeen, TX 76543 or call at (254) 634 – 5900. You can also log on to https://killeenfurniture.com/