The report on global Bluetooth smart and smart ready market is an in depth analysis of the segments and sub-segments in the Bluetooth smart and smart ready market .The report provides analysis for the global as well as regional markets over the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global Bluetooth smart and smart ready market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5 % over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global Bluetooth smart and smart ready market covers Segments such as technology and application. The technology segments include Bluetooth 5.0, Bluetooth smart ready and Bluetooth smart. On the basis of application the global Bluetooth smart and smart ready market is categorized into healthcare, consumer electronics, wearable electronics, automotive and building & retail.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global Bluetooth smart and smart ready market such as, CEVA, Inc., Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., Nordic Semiconductor ASA, Broadcom, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Dialog Semiconductor PLC, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.