[Bangkok, 1/29/2018] — Ben-esse doesn’t approach fashion with subtlety. It encourages customers to celebrate their unique and bold tastes by offering standout jewelry collections on its website. The company is based in Bangkok, but it sells its pieces to customers throughout Asia and the rest of the world.

Accessories as an Expression of Self

Using fashion for self-expression is not a modern concept. In fact, historians have proven that fashion existed as early as 25,000 years ago. Excavations in Monaco revealed a necklace made of fish bones. Traces of primitive settlements around the globe also revealed accessories made of animal teeth, claws, and bones.

Ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics and carvings also depict elite Egyptian women enhancing their appearance through makeup and jewelry — specifically bracelets and necklaces. Fashion also served a greater purpose in their civilization. What the Egyptians wore and the materials they used to adorn themselves became indicators of status.

Fashion — jewelry, in particular — is an indicator of a civilization’s customs. Today, jewelry still indicates status, but people now have more freedom to choose and buy the pieces they like.

The Psychology of Accessories

It’s because of this freedom that psychology factors into fashion. As many fashion designers like to say, “We are what we wear.” What you choose to put on your body is a reflection of your taste and personality. Additionally, a study in the Journal of Arts and Humanities points out that jewelry with which the wearer had a hand in designing acts as an emotional carrier.

This is one of the reasons why Ben-esse focuses on unique, hand-crafted pieces. The company believes that women are entitled to express themselves through fashion, and they are more likely to achieve that with statement fashion jewelry.

The Value in Uniqueness

Ben-esse is proud to say that it distinguishes between low-quality, mass-produced accessories and classy, high-quality jewelry. It values uniqueness over safe and generic designs.

This doesn’t mean that it sells only one piece of each design. Rather, Ben-esse looks for familiar pieces with unique elements. As a result, the collections it sells are both eye-catching and timeless.

