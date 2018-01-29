The report on global battery management market is an in depth analysis of the segments and sub-segments in the battery management market. The report provides analysis for the global as well as regional markets over the period of 2015 to 2023. According to report the global battery management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global battery management market covers segments such as type, topology and application. The type segments include flow batteries, lead-acid based, lithium-ion based and nickel based. On the basis of topology the global battery management market is categorized into distributed, modular and centralized. Furthermore, on the basis of application the battery management market is segmented as, consumer electronics, energy, defence, and automotive.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global battery management market such as, Valence Technology, Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., NXP Semiconductor N.V., Lithium Balance A/S, Linear Technology Corporation, Johnson Matthey PLC, Elithion, Inc., Vecture, Inc., Ventec SAS, and Nuvation Engineering.