Audience appreciated “Legends of Tomorrow”

New Delhi: India’s well known Prachin Kala Kendra organized a quarterly Baithak, under the series “Legends of Tomorrow” dedicated to Indian classical music in association with IP University at IP University Sector 16C, Dwarka on January 27, 2018.

The cultural event was dedicated to Late Pt. Jagdish Mohan Doyan of Kirana Gharana. Vocal Recital Dr. Ragini Pratap along with table player Pt. Ashish Sen Gupta gave the first performance which was appreciated by the audiences. Another performance was Sarod & Guitar Jugalbandi by Pt. Abhijeet Roy Choudhary and Pt. Sh Dipankar Roy Choudhary along with table player Ustad Rafiuddin Sabri. Pt. Abhijeet Roy Choudhary and Pt. Sh Dipankar Roy Choudhary have performed raag charu kasha in jhap & teen taal and raag khamaj which was appreciated by more than 500 audience.