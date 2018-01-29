Anti-thrombin activators are widely accepted due to their role in reducing thrombus formation. Anticoagulants, anti-platelet drugs, and thrombolytic drugs are some of the different types of anti-thrombin activators available, which act by different mechanisms. While anticoagulants restrict blood clotting, thrombolytic drugs are useful in dissolving clots already formed in the human body. Anti-platelet drugs limit platelets aggregation. Anticoagulants can be further divided into direct factor Xa inhibitors, vitamin K antagonists, direct thrombin inhibitors, and heparin. Some of the thrombolytic therapeutic drugs are tenecteplase, lanoteplase, reteplase, staphylokinase, streptokinase, and urokinase. Various new anti-platelet drugs include adenosine diphosphate receptor (ADP) antagonists, thromboxane A2 receptor antagonists, and protease-activated receptors (PAR-1) antagonists.

The market intelligence report on the global anti-thrombin activators market meticulously studies all the important aspects, including vendor landscape, geographical segmentation, analysis of drug type, and key trends impacting the growth trajectory of the market in the near future. It extensively covers data and statistics pertaining to exports and imports, price dynamics, and turnover of the anti-thrombin market and its overlying industries at both global and regional levels. The key players in the market are profiled along with their business strategies, market shares, latest developments, and revenue and cost structures. The report includes a separate section of recommendations by industrial experts for both established as well as emerging players in the market.

Antithrombotic activators are the most commonly used treatment for arterial and venous thrombosis. The increasing shift towards unhealthy lifestyles is augmenting the occurrence of blood vessel damage and obesity. These conditions trigger the chances of arterial and venous thrombosis. Therefore, their rising prevalence is stoking the growth of the global market for anti-thrombin activators.

However, the dearth of efficient and reliable drugs is hampering the growth of the market. Moreover, the expiry of two blockbuster drugs, Lovenox and Plavix, is opening avenues for generic drug manufacturers. The influx of generic versions is adversely affecting the overall revenue generation of the market. Nevertheless, these factors are also paving way for the development of novel drugs, which is likely to provide a significant boost to the global anti-thrombin activators market in the near future.

From a geographical standpoint, the report segments the global anti-thrombin market into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will be a prominent market, owing to the high awareness among the populace and growing incidence of arterial and venous thrombosis. On the other hand, Asia Pacific will be a high promising market. The rapidly growing population in countries such as India and China and the lack of effective drugs are rendering the regional market highly opportunistic. The increasing investments in research and development activities in the field and improving healthcare infrastructure are contributing to the growth of the region.

The global anti-thrombin activators market holds immense potential. The market is characterized by the presence and dominance of pharmaceutical giants. The majority of players are focusing towards extensive research and development activities to build a promising pipeline and enhance their offerings. Key players are also banking on mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio and stay ahead in the market. Some of the prominent companies operating in the global anti-thrombin market are Boehringer Ingelheim, Astra Zeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis AG, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Bayer International, Eli Lilly & Co., and Johnson & Johnson.

