Lakewood, New Jersey, January 10, 2018: Alert Ambulance is pleased to announce the company will provide EMS Basic Life Support (BLS) coverage for the Borough of Red Bank effective January 1, 2018. The medical transport services company provides safe, dependable transportation for a variety of patients.

Alert Ambulance was recently awarded the contract by the Borough Council, which requires the company to provide one dedicated BLS ambulance 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Additionally, Alert Ambulance has entered into an agreement with both the Township of Aberdeen and the Borough of Matawan to provide one dedicated BLS ambulance to cover both municipalities from 6:00 A.M. until 7:00 P.M. beginning New Year’s Day. This unit will help support the volunteers of Bayshore Emergency Medical Service, who continue to provide dedicated service during the overnight hours.

John Iazzetta, Alert Ambulance Service’s Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, states, “Alert Ambulance is pleased that the three municipalities have all chosen us to be their EMS provider. We look forward to providing first class services to all of the residents, employees and visitors of Aberdeen, Matawan and Red Bank.”

A partner company of the Hackensack Meridian Health Network, Alert Ambulance was formed in 1972 and has grown to become one of New Jersey’s largest EMS and medical transportation providers with a fleet of over 100 vehicles, almost 300 employees and more than 100,000 patient transports annually.

For more information about the business and its services, visit the website at Alert Ambulance or call 1-800-244-6923.

About Alert Ambulance: Alert Ambulance is a well-respected and reliable emergency medical services and transportation provider that serves patients throughout New Jersey. In business for almost 40 years, the company began with only a handful of employees and two Cadillac ambulances and now features more than 100 vehicles and a dedicated team of almost 300 employees who work tirelessly to oversee upwards of 100,000 annual patient transports. The well-equipped ambulances are safe, secure and comfortable and are suitable for patients with a vast array of illnesses and conditions.

