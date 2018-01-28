92.7 BIG FM in association with Zee Classic is all set to make you nostalgic with a ‘Retro in a Metro’ festival showcasing retro-films. The impressive line-up will be screened for 3 consecutive days at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.
Starting January 26, 2018, the upcoming festival will screen cult films such as ‘Mother India,’ ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro ‘and’ Andaz Apna Apna’ amongst others. The schedule of the film festival will be as follows:
26th Jan
Auditorium Stein
6:30 pm: Mother India (Hindi/172mins) Dir. Mehboob Khan.
9:30 pm: Mr India (Hindi/181mins) Dir. Shekhar Kapur
Gulmohar
6:30 pm: Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (Hindi/132mins) Dir. Kundan Shah.
8.45pm: Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (Hindi/176mins)
27th Jan
Gulmohar
6:30 pm: Andaz Apna Apna (Hindi/161mins) Dir. Rajkumar Santoshi.
9.15 pm: Dil Chahta Hai (Hindi/185mins) Dir. Farhan Akhtar.
28th Jan
Gulmohar
6:30 pm: Golmal (Hindi/150mins) Dir. Hrishikesh Mukherjee,
9.00 pm: Satya (Hindi/171mins) Dir. Ram Gopal Varma.
So, come and relive the retro era with your loved ones.
Event: Retro in a Metro with 92.7 BIG FM & Zee Classic
Date: January 26 -28, 2018
Timings: 6:30 PM Onwards
Venue: The Stein Auditorium & Gulmohar Hall, India Habitat Centre (IHC), Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003
