In the interest of public safety, 4FastPlumber recently shared three reasons that sewer lines need to be cleaned regularly. 4FastPlumber stated that most homeowners only call plumbers after a problem has occurred with the sewer lines. According to 4FastPlumber, preventative cleaning of the sewer lines can spare homeowners the hassle and danger of dealing with full-blown sewer emergencies.

4FastPlumber stressed that, for it to be effective, sewer cleaning should occur regularly. The company recommended that homeowners have their sewers cleaned every one and a half years. 4FastPlumber did point out, however, that clogs or other issues with the sewer line could necessitate an emergency inspection and cleaning outside of the year and a half timeframe.

4FastPlumber also stated that homeowners should be on the lookout for minor problems that could develop into serious sewer line issues. One such problem, according to 4FastPlumber, is tree roots that could grow into the path of the sewer line. 4FastPlumber stated that such roots can disrupt the sewer line, eventually leading to plumbing emergencies and costly repairs. 4FastPlumber indicated that one of the purposes of regular inspection and cleaning is to identify and take care of stray tree roots before they become a problem.

4FastPlumber also announced that one of the ways homeowners can keep their sewer lines clean is by changing their habits in the home. As an example, 4FastPlumber pointed out that homeowners should refrain from pouring grease down drains. Further advice and information can be found at https://plus.google.com/117818489970574840471

In its concluding remarks, 4FastPlumber went on to provide some company information. 4FastPlumber indicated that it only employs experienced master plumbers and gas fitters. 4FastPlumber also mentioned that these master plumbers and gas fitters are all fully licensed and insured. 4FastPlumber went on to share that it has been providing plumbing services to homeowners and businesses in the Fredericksburg area for several years. 4FastPlumber indicated that it provides these services on a twenty-four hour basis, every day of the week. 4FastPlumber closed its announcement by stating that it is a family-owned business, and strives to continually provide exceptional customer service to Northern Virginia residents. The company can be followed at http://ezlocal.com/va/fredericksburg/plumber/096374189

