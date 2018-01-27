On this occasion, the spokesperson of the leading extended stay hotel search and booking portal shared his views on the increasing popularity of the extended stay hotels among business travelers. The shared views are based on the information they have collected with the business user behavior on hotel booking on their portal.

According to the shared details, business trips have been increased in the past two to three years than earlier. The business owners and c-level executives often go for an extended stay to achieve certain predefined business goals. Often, this extended stay gets prolonged for more days, and then defined in case the business agendas are not met. Also, the business executives enjoy staying for a few more days to get relief from the tiredness of the trip and exhaustive schedule. In short, it is shown that the business professionals are going for extended stay quite often these days.

The business executives need comfortable rooms and good services while they are at the hotel after a long and exhaustive working day. A small hotel room often makes them feel homesick and this feeling often gets reflected in their work and productivity. All they need is a home away from home. This need of the business travelers can be satisfied by the weekly hotels aka extended stay hotels. The business travelers can stay in the spacious and comfortable suite offered by the extended stay hotels. The rooms are decorated in a way that gives them the feeling of a home away from home.

Along with the cozy rooms the weekly hotels offer a wide range of facilities to the guests who are on a business trip. These facilities include,

• Complimentary grab and go breakfast

• High-speed internet access

• Business center access

• Conference room access

• On-demand shuttle service

• And more

The business people can take benefit of all these amenities and can meet their need of taking care of some business activities after office hours.

The extended stay hotels offer the best service at lower rates because it charges customers on special weekly rates than the traditional rates counted daily or on the basis of 24 hours accommodation. This helps the business travelers to maintain their assigned budget of lodging for the business trip. Furthermore, the business travelers can delight their CFOs and CEOs by saving some money on the allocated travel budget.

The business travelers often extend their stay for recreation. There are some weekly hotels that offer on-site and off-site recreational activities along with access to the amenities like pool, Jacuzzi, indoor swimming pool, etc.. The business travelers can take off their tiredness by taking benefit of the recreations avail by the extended stay hotels.

All the above-mentioned reasons are delighting the business travelers and enticing them to use extended stay hotels for their business trips.

