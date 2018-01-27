International Conference and Exhibition on Pharmaceutical Nanotechnology and Nanomedicine scheduled to be held during April 18-19, 2018 Las Vegas, USA. This Nano Medicine 2018 Conference includes a wide range of Keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations, Symposia, Workshops, Exhibitions and Career development programs. The conference invites delegates from Leading Universities, Pharmaceutical companies, Formulation Scientists, Medical Devices, Researchers, Health care professionals, students, business delegates and Young researchers across the globe providing a better podium, interconnecting the latest research, technological developments in the arena as well as therapeutic aspects. Participating at Nano Medicine 2018 International conference will be an excellent opportunity to meet eminent personalities in the fields of pharmaceutics and learn about the latest technological advancements.

For more details visit : http://nanomedicine.pharmaceuticalconferences.com/usa/