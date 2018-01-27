The bold blue of the dial that sets off the stainless steel case is what makes the BU 4011-11L from CITIZEN stand out from the ordinary. It is a stunning, classically styled men’s watch that will make a thoughtful present on Valentine’s Day for the man who gets about his business without much ado.

The heft and the size of this watch is made for the wrist of the man of action, this robust timepiece is powered by Eco-Drive and is water resistant to 10m and comes with an overcharge prevention function and an insufficient charge warning.

The day and date indicators are like twin eyes that bring relief to the dial and the calf leather strap completes the look of elegant masculinity.

Specifications:

Case Material Stainless Steel

Caliber No. 8725-01

Case Size 43.4mm

Water Resistant 10 bar

Glass Material Mineral

Clasp Type Standard clasp

Strap Material Calf leather

Movement Eco-Drive

Features:

Day and date display

Eco-Drive (recharged by any light source, No need to change battery)

Insufficient Charge Warning Function

Overcharge Prevention Function

Technology

Eco-Drive

About CITIZEN WATCH

CITIZEN WATCH is a true manufacture d’horlogerie with a comprehensive manufacturing process that extends from creating a watch’s individual components to its final assembly. The company operates in more than 100 countries around the world. Since its founding in 1918, CITIZEN have held the belief of “Better Starts Now” — that is, no matter who you are and what you do, it is always possible to make something better, and now is the time to start doing it. Sharing this belief, we have made watches, invented and improved technologies and explored the future of watches such as our propriety light-powered technology Eco-Drive and state-of-the-art satellite-synchronised timekeeping.