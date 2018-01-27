27coupons announces the launch of new web site which is 80% faster than its previous version. The new web portal www.27coupons.com has incorporated intuitive search to make it easier for users to find beast coupons and offers. With introduction of smart filters, users can now easily find bank and wallet coupons. Users can now save their favourite coupons and stores to their list and keep track of updates anytime by logging to website.

The new website has been developed keeping in mind mobile, tablet and desktop users. The website is now 100% mobile and tablet friendly. Modern cryptography has been incorporated to secure data transmission over networks. Our team has developed coupon ranking algorithm and has been integrated with the new website which enables users to find most relevant coupons quickly. The algorithm is currently in beta phase and we expect our coupon ranking algorithm to be fully ready by next quarter.

Please visit our website for updates on coupons and offers from gamut ecommerce websites. We would also love to have your feedback about our new website. For any suggestion or feedback, please write to us as at cs@27coupons.com.

www.27coupons.com

Brit Colony

Bhubaneswar

India

Website: https://www.27coupons.com

Email: cs@27coupons.com

Phone: +91 8117056830