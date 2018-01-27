If you are someone who is looking for reliable and safe self storage options in Omaha, then you need not look beyond All About Storage. The company which has recently celebrated 12 years of success in this business, has become the preferred choice for self storage omaha metro area.

One of the key highlights of the company’s success story has been the near perfect customer serve that the company offers. Every customer’s unique storage need is first of all understood by the customer service representative. So, whether it is RV storage, boat storage or motorcycle storage, you name it and All About Storage offers the right solution. The requirements are then thoroughly analyzed before the right solution is provided. This kind of customer-focused approach has been one of the key reasons for the company’s success story over the years.

A variety of indoor, as well as outdoor storage options are offered by the company. All the units are US-built and feature some of the most modern insulation. For those wanting specialized climate control storage, the company offers specialty storage units. Climate controlled storage is something whose demand is on the rise and the first choice here too is Omaha storage units from All About Storage. The buildings of the company were built in 2005 and are known to be light, bright and clean.

While that was all about the different types of storage units offered by the company, security is another key aspect that the company has taken care off in an excellent manner. All the company’s storage facilities are protected by some of the most well-planned fences. Penetrating these fences is next to impossible. If this was not enough, there is also the additional layer of protection offered by a state-of-the-art, round-the-clock digital surveillance system. Not only this, the systems are operated and monitored by a team of onsite managers. The onsite managers keep track of every entry and exit. All the activities are logged onto a specially created computer program. What this means is a multilayered security system that keeps your goods absolutely safe.

Another area where All About Storage facilities scores are its locations. All the facilities of the company are located right next to Omaha interstate routes. This makes it convenient for accessing the facilities, 24 x 7 x 365.

The various sizes of the storage options are provided on the company’s website. Once you know the exact size requirement that you want, all that you need to do is to visit the website and see whether there is matching space available. You can also talk to the company’s representative over phone. What is more customers can also make their payments using the company’s website too, adding to the number of benefits.

The company comes out regularly with newsletters, where one can find in -depth articles about storage solutions. Articles from leading experts in the industry are often featured in the newsletter. You too can subscribe to the newsletter by visiting the company’s website. Remember storage units Omaha is just a click away.

To know more about All About Storage, kindly visit: https://omaha-storage.com/