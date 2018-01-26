Thermodyne Foodservice Products, Inc. is pleased to announce that sales representative Corey Johnson will be demonstrating Thermodyne slow cook and hold ovens at the 2018 Mid-America Restaurant Expo. The expo runs from January 28-29 and takes place inside Hall B of the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Fort Wayne, IN – Thermodyne Foodservice Products, Inc. (http://tdyne.com/) announces that sales representative Corey Johnson will be displaying units from the company’s extensive line of slow cook and hold ovens at the 2018 Mid-America Restaurant Expo. The expo, running from January 28-29, takes place at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. In addition to some of their slow cook and hold ovens, product brochures and information will be available, visit booth 1024 for more information.

Thermodyne manufactures countertop and full-sized slow cook and hold ovens as well as commercial steamer cabinets. The 742HW unit, part of Thermodyne’s Hot Well Series, offers the convenience of steam table capabilities as well as the flexibility of Thermodyne’s patented Fluid Shelf Technology. Typical hot well steam tables only allow the bottom portion of the unit to be used for simple storage purposes; the 742HW has the capacity for both food cooking and holding, all in one unit. Products can be heated and held for extended periods of time without cross flavoring or temperature fluctuations, all while utilizing the steam table. This allows for multiple products to be prepared simultaneously, enabling a mixture of meats and vegetables that can enhance the variety of your menu.

About Thermodyne Foodservice Products: Founded in 1987, Thermodyne Food Service Products, Inc. specializes in the manufacturing of both countertop and full-sized slow cook and hold ovens. Each unit features Thermodyne’s patented Fluid Shelf Technology, in which low-temperature heat is transferred throughout each shelf rather than through the air. This not only ensures food quality and safety but also allows food products to be held for extended periods. Contact us today to find out about the incredible flexibility and serving capabilities made possible by Fluid Shelf Technology. For more information, call 888-310-7352, visit http://tdyne.com/, or stop by booth 1024.

Contact

Thermodyne Foodservice Products, Inc.

888-310-7352

Email: fluidshelf ( @ ) tdyne dot com

Website: www.tdyne.com

Blog: tdyne.com/blog

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/1slowcooknhold

Twitter: ( @ ) TdyneFoodSvc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ThermodyneFoodserviceProducts/