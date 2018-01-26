Shelved Wine offers uniquely tasted and delicious wines to their users without any hassle. They do this by giving the users a range of options which they get to select while sitting at home from the means of a computer and internet connection. The users get delivered to their destination within 7 days of the time when they order from www.shelvedwine.com

“We’re offering gourmet wines from real farmers with expert knowledge of the terror and heritage of their products, and more interested in your drinking pleasure than anything else.,” says Shelved Wine CEO and founder Valentino Minotti.

Shelved Wine presently offers around 130 gourmet wines. They receive all this much wine straight from the local market of Italy. Most users want to buy anything more than a low production (less then 5000 bottles), which are produced by most of the wineries selected. Shelved Wines do the trick by offering all of that unique taste of different wines by making them available in the online market.

The company works through a business model. The best thing about them is that they bring uniqueness to their business by collaborating different wine guru like with Federico Scarponi and with the famous Italian blogger, Morris Lazzoni.

Anyone can have a taste of these wines by ordering minimum 3 bottles online in a mixed case. The online buyers can order up to 24 bottles at a time. The company goes to great lengths to enable low shipping rates for their customers. To them, the customer is the main priority and this is one of the reasons why they try to make the experience the best for them. Shelved Wines charges a minimal amount from the purchasing country for the benefit of their customers.

“Because our model focuses on the wine connoisseurs needs, our blog offers tips and information to help them choose the best wines to suit their tastes,” says Minotti, “Our business is all about wine lovers’ experience of our wines.”

