Mydoma Studio makes project management for interior designers simpler. Its software helps them stay organized while meeting the evolving needs of their clients.

[OTTAWA, 1/26/2018] – Mydoma Studio delivers an exceptional client experience to design firms with its software solutions. The software helps designers scale their projects and simplifies the design process.

The Digital Interior Design Movement

Digital breakthroughs are changing the landscape of interior design, bringing brands, designers, and consumers closer than ever.

Today, designers can create a digital environment where they can map available space accurately. Live streaming and 3D visuals, for instance, make it easier for customers and designers to communicate with each other. Furthermore, it gives customers the freedom to assist in every stage of the design process, saving them money, time, and effort.

Interior design business firms are also embracing project and business management tools to help them run and grow their business. Project management software makes it easier for companies to handle small- and large-scale projects, stay organized, and ensure timely completion of their tasks.

Trusted Software by Interior Designers

Business management software offers companies versatility by making it possible to track clients, project deadlines, invoices, fees, and more. Mydoma Studio provides interior designers with powerful software that helps them manage their projects while growing their business. The benefits of the software include the following:

• All-in-one accessibility – The software integrates daily functions so designers can spend less time on monotonous duties. It streamlines the design process so designers can store all their data in an online studio where they can create checklists and formatted reports.

• Greater collaboration – Clients can play a more pro-active role during the project because they can sign contracts, make payments, and approve product selection through the Mydoma Studio software.

• Expand customer reach – The software makes it easier for designers to work with any builder or contractor on their project. Furthermore, they can design consultations and generate new leads for their business.

About Mydoma Studio

Mydoma Studio provides a one-stop solution for interior designers with its project management and client collaboration software. It comes with various features, including custom branding, user management, smart syncing, and more. Designers in more than 35 countries trust the software for their needs.

To book a demo, visit https://www.mydomastudio.com.